RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County officials are working to locate a missing woman.
Daniela McSpadden, 19, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening near East Jefferson Pike.
McSpadden has special needs and is deaf.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts or see her, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770. Ask for Detective Steve Brown.
