MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board has voted to keep their mask policy in place for the remainder of the 2021 school year.
The school board voted 5-2 in favor of keeping the mask policy in place after passionate debate from teachers, parents and students on both sides of the issue.
A post announcing the decision on the district's Facebook page echoed the hotly debated issue, with hundreds of comments appearing in just a few hours.
The district will continue to require masks after Rutherford County's mask mandate expired in March.
