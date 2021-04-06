MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board has voted to keep their mask policy in place for the remainder of the 2021 school year.
The vote was made in favor, 5-2.
The pressure on the board was coming from both sides. A handful of parents with children came to the meeting holding signs signaling their hope for masks being a thing of the past.
Ultimately, the board decided that students and staff would continue to follow the current mask policy until the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.