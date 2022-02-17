MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools students and staff are going home early on Thursday due to “the potential for severe and possible tornadic weather.”

Rutherford County Schools will be dismissed three hours early. For example, a school that dismisses at 2:30 p.m. will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

The early dismissal comes as there is the possibility of isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

School officials said the early dismissal will allow buses to complete their routes before any severe weather.

All after-school tutoring power hour programs are also canceled on Thursday.