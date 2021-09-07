MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County School leaders will meet Tuesday evening to discuss implementing a district-wide mask mandate.
Last week, the district gave students Friday off to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after several employees tested positive for the virus.
Masks are currently "highly recommended" inside school buildings but are not required.
If the board chooses to adopt a new mask policy, it could adopt the policy on first reading, according to the meeting agenda.
Tuesday's board meeting begins at 5 p.m..
