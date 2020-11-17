RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – All Rutherford County Schools will be closed the week of November 23rd.
The district will be using two “stockpile” days for November 23rd and 24th, which fall next to Thanksgiving break.
Classes will resume on Monday, November 30th for a distance learning flex day. All students will learn virtually that day, or work from home on assignments provided by their teachers.
On Friday, November 20th, the district will allow parental pickup of seven days’ worth of meals including breakfast and lunch at all schools where pickups usually occur. They ask that you call you children’s school ahead of time to arrange a meal preparation.
