NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local school districts are beginning to start their summer learning programs to combat the learning loss from the pandemic.
Rutherford County Schools began their in-person learning camps Tuesday.
Teachers prepared for the program during the school year and welcomed students this week with open arms.
“Some of the students here from other schools seemed to be nervous about coming. But they were all super excited to be here and ready to get started,” said Tameka Baker, Assistant Principal at Blackman Elementary.
Currently, there are more than 6,000 students participating in the district's K-8 learning camp. As the summer continues, their focus is to prepare them for the upcoming year.
“We are focusing on standards that will be really important for students in the next school year, and a way to get 30 more hours of English and math instruction in over the summer,” said Matt Brewer, Site Director at Blackman Middle.
