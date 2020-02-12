MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Due to heavy rain moving into the Midstate this afternoon, Rutherford County Schools will be releasing students two hours early Wednesday.
"Two hours early means all schedules will be be adjusted by two hours," said James Even with Rutherford County Schools in an email to parents. "So if your school normally releases at 2:30 p.m., for example, it will release at 12:30 p.m. today. The same applies to bus route times."
Evans said personnel will remain at the school until all students are taken home or picked up by a parent/guardian. If parents have any special instructions for their students, they are encouraged to call the schools.
A flash flood watch for this area is scheduled to being around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Visit our 4WARN Weather page for the latest updates on incoming severe weather.
