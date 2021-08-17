RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools is offering a $500 bonus to recruit and retain cafeteria workers.
The district is looking to fill 30 open positions.
To qualify for the bonus you must apply by Sept. 1 and meet three additional requirements established by the school district.
- Be a current full or part-time RCS nutrition employee, or be hired as such no later than Sept. 1 of the current school year
- The employee cannot have a break in employment with RCS Nutrition between Sept. 1 and Dec. 18, 2021
- The employee must remain on active employee status during this time and be available for and reporting for duty as assigned by RCS Schools, unless having an excused absence
Funding for the one-time initiative, which is estimated to cost $267,293, will be fully funded by a federal USDA grant.
