RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Schools WAS named Friday as one of 68 districts in Tennessee as a Best for All school district by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Rutherford County School officials said they had been awarded an additional $410,000 from the Tennessee Department of Education to support student learning in the classroom and enhance more educational opportunities for students.
The Best for All recognition program looks for school districts that meet the following criteria:
• A school district must spend at least 50% of its federal pandemic relief funds, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.0, on proven research-based strategies to raise student academic achievement.
• Participate in the TN ALL Corps tutoring grant program to provide students with high dosage, low ratio tutoring opportunities
“We are proud of our schools, teachers, administrators, and leaders for seeking innovative ways to serve students during the pandemic and working to accelerate learning during this unprecedented time,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “As part of this effort, we have sought to use our federal relief funding wisely, and we appreciate being recognized by the state for our success.”
RCS said they have offered free summer learning camps in 2021 and launched after-school tutoring programs this school year. The school district said they are committed to providing tutoring opportunities for students over the next three school years and continuing the summer camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.