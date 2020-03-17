RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School District has launched a free food program while its doors are closed as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in the mid-state.
The program is available free for children 18 and under at the following sites in the county:
- David Youree Elementary
- Lavergne Lake Elementary
- Oakland High
- Roy Waldron Elementary
- Smyrna Middle
- Kittrell Elementary
- Whitworth Buchanan Middle
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- Stewartsboro Elementary
- Riverdale High
The program will run through Friday, March 20. Hot breakfast will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and hot lunch can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon.
Beginning on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, sack meals including both breakfast and lunches will also be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Families with children in need will additionally have prepackaged meals to take home for the weekends on Fridays, according to officials. Adults meals are also available for purchase at any of the listed sites.
School officials say the Town Hall meeting originally scheduled for Monday night will be rescheduled.
For more information, head to the school district's website.
