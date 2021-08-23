MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Director of Rutherford County Schools is “highly recommending” that parents send students to school in masks after several positive COVID cases.

According to Director of Schools Bill Spurlock, there were 500 students tested positive for COVID while 50 positive cases among employees. Those totals were after the first week of in-person classes.

Moving forward, Spurlock said in a letter to parents that “all contacts of positive cases to remain out of school until they have completed the recommended quarantine period.” This policy applies to both students and staff.

RCS Policy Those contacts who remain symptom-free for six consecutive days, may return to school on the seventh day. Those who have symptoms, may not return to school until they have recovered from COVID-19 or it has been ruled out as the source of the issue. Those who are household contacts of a positive case will not be permitted to return to school for at least 17 days because of the sustained nature of the contact.

Spurlock also discussed why he is “highly recommending” masks for all students. His announcement comes after the governor will allow parents to opt-out of local school mask mandates.

Pull Quote "The RCS staff is highly recommending that parents send their children to school in masks. While masks are not a guarantee to prevent COVID-19, health care leaders are encouraging masks as one possible way to slow the spread of the virus," Spurlock said.

Spurlock said they will "review procedures and loosen restrictions, if possible" when there is an improvement in cases.

Pull Quote It’s important to remember that no procedure will completely eliminate the spread of COVID-19. Our schools have more than 15,000 additional students in-person compared to this time last year, and so our objective is to slow down the spread of the virus. As we’ve mentioned before, many of us have children and grandchildren within the schools, and so we have a vested interest in maintaining safe learning environments. We appreciate all that you are doing, and we appreciate your willingness to work together for the benefit of our children and their education.

To read more, click here.