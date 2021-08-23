MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Director of Rutherford County Schools is “highly recommending” that parents send students to school in masks after several positive COVID cases.
According to Director of Schools Bill Spurlock, there were 500 students tested positive for COVID while 50 positive cases among employees. Those totals were after the first week of in-person classes.
Moving forward, Spurlock said in a letter to parents that “all contacts of positive cases to remain out of school until they have completed the recommended quarantine period.” This policy applies to both students and staff.
Spurlock also discussed why he is “highly recommending” masks for all students. His announcement comes after the governor will allow parents to opt-out of local school mask mandates.
