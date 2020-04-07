RUTHERFORD COUNTY (WSMV) - Officials with Rutherford County Schools have expanded its free meal program to a total of 26 sites.
The sites offer free breakfast and lunch for anyone 18 and younger during the COVID-19 shutdown. One of its sites, LaVergne Lake, has provided as many as 400 meals a day.
Director of Schools, Bill Spurlock, assisted in the program at LaVergne Lake Elementary School Monday morning.
“It’s a valuable program that delivers an important service to children and families,” Spurlock said. “I want our cafeteria workers to know that I would never ask them to do a job that I’m not willing to do myself.”
The school district started with 10 meal sites before Spring Break where bagged meals were offered for takeout.
The following sites offer breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8-10 a.m.:
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- David Youree Elementary
- Kittrell Elementary
- LaVergne Lake Elementary
- Oakland High
- Riverdale High
- Roy Waldron Elementary
- Smyrna Middle
- Stewartsboro Elementary
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
The following sites are newly added and will offer hot food from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. daily:
- Barfield Elementary
- Buchanan Elementary
- Central Magnet School
- Christiana Elementary
- Christiana Middle
- John Colemon Elementary
- LaVergne High
- LaVergne Middle
- LaVergne Primary
- McFadden School of Excellence
- Oakland Middle
- Rocky Fork Elementary
- Rocky Fork Middle
- Smyrna Elementary
- Smyrna High
- Smyrna Primary
For more information, check out the school district website here.
