Officials with Rutherford County Schools said they have to dispose of 1,000 COVID vaccine doses because of a storage error.
The school administration was planning to hold a vaccination clinic on Saturday for 320 of its employees. The clinic will still be held on Saturday, officials said.
School officials received the Moderna vaccine shipment, and Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said all the vaccines were moved to a freezer on Thursday. Evans said the staff then moved the doses to a refrigerator. The team "used the supplied digital data logger to monitor the temperature."
On Friday morning, Evans said, "the digital data logger initially showed the temperature was correct," however, later in the day, the logger "gave an error code."
"We deeply regret this error and have worked throughout the day with the state and local Health Department to better understand the issue and to ensure this type of mistake is not repeated," Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said in a statement on Friday. "We are grateful that we will still be able to offer a vaccination clinic Saturday for the employees who had signed up for an appointment."
A vaccination clinic for Rutherford County Schools was held at Eagleville School on Friday.
The local health officials said they would work with the school district to administer the second dose of those vaccines.
