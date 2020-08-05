RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools will delay their first day of classes.
The first day of school was delayed until Thursday, Aug. 13.
News4 spoke with Jessica Boudreaux who is a parent. She chose distance learning for her two kids over sending them back to the classroom.
“I just thought it’d be safer with my kids especially with having a baby," Boudreaux said.
The move comes after school officials said more than 19,000 students would choose distance learning.
"This represents approximately 40% of our student population, and we need to give our teachers and schools additional prep time to adjust and be ready to serve students," Rutherford County Schools said in a statement on Wednesday.
"That speaks volumes as to what the parents are thinking here in Rutherford County," Alexandra Faulk, another parent said.
Faulk's son is going into the first grade. He'll also be learning from home.
"This is really a new territory for everybody and so we decided with our current work situation, we both work from home, that this was kind of the best choice for us," Faulk said.
School officials will be reaching out to parents with "more specifics about the first day of school, laptop pickup and other information."
On August 13, it will be a three-hour, 15-minute day for all students, both in-person and those on distance-learning. On that Friday, there will also be a three-hour, 15-minute day.
"Parents, we appreciate your understanding as we make this adjustment. We want to ensure we start the school year off right and are ready for students," Rutherford County Schools said.
On Wednesday, Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock tweeted registration had been extended to Friday.
News4 contacted other school systems in the Midstate to find out their online learning enrollment.
Williamson County Schools said they have about 6500 students enrolled. That's 17% of the student population.
Wilson County Schools said around 3500 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning. That makes up around 18% of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.