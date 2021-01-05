RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - During a meeting Tuesday evening with the Rutherford County School Board, a proposal to use a hybrid schedule for students for the next four weeks was not approved.
A plan submitted by Director of Schools Bill Spurlock to adopt a hybrid calendar recommended students attend school in-person every other day based on their last name from January 11th through February 15th.
The ultimate purpose of this proposal was to limit the number of students on campuses at the same time. This plan would increase the ability to social distance students and potentially reduce the number of students and employees affected by quarantine situations.
All Rutherford County students who attend school in-person will resume school on Monday, January 11th while distance-learning students may continue doing so and any family who wishes to switch their children to distance-learning may still take that option by notifying their school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.