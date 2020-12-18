Officials with Rutherford County Schools are considering a hybrid learning plan after the winter break.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. James Sullivan posted a video on their website in which he indicates there is a chance that students could be learning both virtually and in-person to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Rutherford County Schools is considering an option to begin the second semester using a hybrid model to reduce the number of students in school buildings at the same time, which will improve the ability to social distance and reduce the number of quarantines. By doing so, the district aims to lessen how often schools are moved to all distance-learning because of the number of employees and students on quarantine," Sullivan said in the video.
Sullivan said the hybrid plan is final and will be discussed at the Board of Education meeting on January.
“School districts across Tennessee and the nation are struggling to find a way to safely continue instruction while also balancing the load on teachers and parents,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “While no solution is perfect, this proposal will help us to increase social distancing by reducing the number of students at school each day.”
That meeting will be broadcast on the Rutherford County Schools YouTube channel at 5 p.m..
Rutherford County Schools are off for the next two weeks, due to the holiday.
To see the full video and read the full statement by Sullivan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.