Rutherford County Schools clarifies 'eavesdropping' waiver

Rutherford County Schools clarified a waiver that went out to parents telling them not to eavesdrop while their students learn virtually at home.
Recently, a letter was sent out to parents with students at Rutherford County Schools about distance-learning.
"The intent was never to prevent parents from being involved with their children during distance learning, but it was intended to protect the academic privacy of other students in the classroom who are visible during certain virtual class sessions," Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said in a statement to News 4 on Monday.
Evans said they "absolutely believe that parent involvement is key to successful schools and students."
"We also are not attempting to hide what is being taught in the classroom. Our schools use the academic standards adopted by the Tennessee Department of Education, and the curriculum materials our teachers use are readily available and shared with parents," Evans said.
According to Evans, Rutherford County Schools has "issued new guidance to principals that parents can assist their children during virtual group lessons with permission of the instructor but should refrain from sharing or recording any information about other students in the classroom."
News 4 will have reaction from parents and the new guidance from Rutherford County Schools starting at 4 p.m.
