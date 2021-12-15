RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV)- Rutherford County Schools and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking parents to help prevent a potential social media challenge.
According to Rutherford County Schools, law enforcement officials have reported that social media influencers may have issued a challenge encouraging students to make fake social media threats toward schools for Friday.
The intent of these threats is to create worry and panic to disrupt the school day.
The school district is closely monitoring the situation. It has not detected any credible threats towards any of the county’s schools.
The Sheriff’s Office is also closely monitoring the information and will investigate all threats for credibility.
“However, with all communications of this type, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office takes these seriously and our school resource officers, patrol, and detective divisions are monitoring the information very closely, “Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.
The school will continue to investigate social media threats made and will act against any student responsible for making them.
Direct messages have been sent to all parents this evening with this information and to ask for their assistance.
RCS is asking parents to discuss appropriate social media behavior with their children and to encourage them not to participate in the spreading of false information or social media pranks to disrupt school.
“School safety is our top priority, and these types of pranks aren’t funny and will not be tolerated,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We know parents also value safe learning environments for their children, and we appreciate their assistance with this matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.