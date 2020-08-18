RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools officially started their new year on Monday.
The district is in a unique situation, as they've seen the most students choosing virtual learning.
20,000 students in Rutherford County chose to begin the new academic year through virtual learning.
If you were to separate just the virtual students and make a new district, it would be the ninth largest district in Tennessee.
School leaders say they're doing all they can to adjust to the large demand.
"We know there are challenges, we're working on them as we speak," said Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock. "We're going to get things corrected, but we're asking for you to be patient with us."
The district previously delayed the school start date to last Thursday in order to help meet all the virtual learning requests.
