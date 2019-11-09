RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A principal and a teacher at a Rutherford County school have been suspended after being charged with child abuse.
According to a Rutherford County Schools spokesperson, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department charged Walter Hill Elementary School principal Helen Campbell and teacher Bonnie Marlar with child abuse.
The school district has placed both Campbell and Marlar on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. No other information has been released due to the ongoing investigation.
Rutherford County Schools would like to remind parents that the safety of its students is the utmost concern and priority.
The school will be open Monday and will carry on with normal operations with an interim principal.
