RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Board of Education has adopted a plan for schools to reopen in August.
Rutherford County Schools say a plan to traditionally reopen schools was adopted at its regular meeting on July 9, but the plan also gives parents the option to choose "distance learning".
Regardless of the learning method parents choose for their children, they are asked to commit to their chosen method for a semester to help with the logistics of scheduling students and teachers to classes.
The proposal allows students to return to school beginning the week of August 10. The board is also, however, planning to considering conducting phase-in days during the first week of school. This allows students to adjust to new health guidelines and allows school personnel to make adjustments.
The school board will discuss the option for phase-in days at a special meeting to be held on July 21.
Mask requirements for students and employees will also be discussed at the July 21 meeting.
The board looks to fine-tune the plan's details and logistics and parents will be kept informed for planning purposes.
