It’s no small fee. We’re talking $1400 of unpaid lunches at Brown's Chapel Elementary. Lunch is only $2.50 a day, but that adds up fast, especially if you have more than one kid
Imelda Vicens is a parent of a child who goes to Brown's Chapel and is disheartened by the message the school sent out Tuesday. The notice saying the school has" over $1400 dollars in cafeteria charges and they must be paid before Christmas break."
That’s in less than a week.
Rutherford County Schools tells me this happens often and schools alert parents individually as well, sending a notice when the their child’s lunch fee gets up to ten dollars.
“People forget that kids are little humans too. It must feel awful to go through the lunch line and have your tray and have the cafeteria lady tell you you have no funds in your account," Vicens tells me.
It’s heartbreaking for Vicens to know some parents at her daughter's school can’t afford to feed their kids.
“If you live paycheck to paycheck you always want to make sure your child is eating, but sometimes there are situations where you just can’t.”
Vicens is taking it upon herself to raise the money for the kids who can’t afford lunch.
“Hopefully I can raise enough money to pay off the debt and hopefully accumulate a little bit more to have available funding for other children that need the money," Vicens says.
Rutherford County Schools tells me every child will be given lunch whether or not the fee is paid. It will just be the schools responsibly to pay for it if parents don’t.
To help pay the fee, contact Imelda Vicens.
