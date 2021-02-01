SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna child is back home with his family tonight after thermal imaging helped search and rescue crews find him, despite chilly and rainy weather.
The juvenile was reported missing in a patch of woods off Smyrna’s West Fork Park Saturday evening. With the help of thermal imaging drones, rescue crews were able to track him down from a birds eye perspective.
“We are used to being out for hours if not days on a search,” says Jeff Clementi, a member of Rutherford County Fire and Rescue and StormPoint, a non-profit emergency rescue organization, who teamed up to find the missing kid on Saturday. Clementi was the drone operator.
“It was raining out, hard to see the monitor,” Clementi recaps. “We can set temperature ranges for whatever it is we are searching for.”
For this search, the missing kid popped up on their thermal monitor as a yellow spot.
“Initially I actually missed that yellow dot on the screen,” says Clementi. “It was someone in the trailer that said, “hey man, you got something, pan left”.”
Rescue crews were able to track down the kid with a flashlight, directions from the drone image above, and a crew in a trailer tracking it all on screen. In the end, they located the kid in 13 minutes.
“We fly a lot of stuff where you think you might see something,” comments Clementi. “And honestly more often than not it’s a rock that’s hot, it’s a pillar somewhere in the woods.”
Clementi says his team typically performs two searches a month for missing people in Rutherford County. The crew members who fly the drones are FAA certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.