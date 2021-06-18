RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County passed a resolution Thursday that will reduce road speeds on Halloween night in the name of a teenage boy who was killed.
Eight months after the death of her son, Janeesa Perkins stood before the Rutherford County Commission.
“I believe we need this resolution to protect other children,” she said.
On Halloween of 2020, 13-year-old Nate Isbell was struck by a speeding car while riding his skateboard along Powell Chapel’s Road in Murfreesboro. Perkins rushed to the hospital.
“The receptionist came around and he took me to a small conference room, and I knew that he was dead."
“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” Perkins’ husband, Chuck Isbell said. They said Nate loved Halloween and skateboarding with his friends.
“He was funny,” Isbell added. “He stood up for what was right."
“I dropped him off at school on Friday, and then the next time I saw him was in a casket,” Perkins said.
It is pain both she and Isbell never want another parent to feel.
Since Nate’s accident, the couple has been working with the Rutherford County Commission to make a change.
On Thursday, a resolution to reduce speed on all residential county roads on Halloween night to at least 25 mph passed unanimously.
“Just based on that speed, should a pedestrian versus car accident happen, their chance of survival goes way up,” Perkins explained. “He would be proud."
