Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County will pause testing and vaccinations at State Farm Operations today ahead of the possible severe weather in Middle Tennessee Thursday.

County officials say if you have a scheduled appointment for Thursday you will be contacted to reschedule. 

