RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County will pause testing and vaccinations at State Farm Operations today ahead of the possible severe weather in Middle Tennessee Thursday.
Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, COVID-19 testing & vaccinations at State Farm Operations will be postponed. If you have an appointment scheduled, you will be contacted to reschedule. Thank you patience & understanding as we protect our employees & residents. pic.twitter.com/gDLzwaHct0— Rutherford County TN (@RutherfordTn) March 25, 2021
County officials say if you have a scheduled appointment for Thursday you will be contacted to reschedule.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, strong tornadoes…
