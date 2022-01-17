Hobgood Elementary School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Hundreds of juveniles in Rutherford County will be receiving a payout after a settlement in regards to being illegally arrested and jailed.

The final settlement of $6 million comes from a federal judge and is much lower than the original $11 million that had been estimated earlier last year.

Attorney's believe there could be as much as 2,000 eligible claims.

According to Kyle Mothershead, an attorney for the plaintiffs, getting the money to the ones that had been illegally detained was a challenge as the contact information for some was outdated from several years ago.

By  the deadline, about 500 claimed were filed in the settlement. Some claimants were unable to file due to the statute of limitations.

The county will be paying $1,000 for each illegal arrest and about $4,800 for each illegal incarceration.

Money will be received to those who filed by either March or April 2022.

The case stemmed from a 2016 incident at Hobgood Elementary school, in which students were arrested based on charges that did not exist.

