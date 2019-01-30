MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County parents are frustrated after they say the school district made the call too late to cancel school after snow hit the area Wednesday morning.
News4 spoke with a parent who says by the time they canceled classes, the school district should have just kept the kids at school.
Several parents say their children were already on the way to school, and since there was no more snow in the forecast, they could have avoided chaos by keeping them there.
The school district posted this message on Facebook:
Thanks to everyone for working together this morning to help us get kids home safely after the unfortunate and unforeseen timing of the snow.
We know if caused lots of inconveniences for parents who had to quickly change plans to get their children, but unfortunately, we must rely on the forecast when there is a chance of inclement weather. The early morning forecast today did not call for anything but a possible dusting affecting our county, but as we approached 7 a.m., more snow than expected began falling in the northern part of the county, and we began receiving reports from law enforcement about slick secondary roads.
It was the worst possible time for such an event because we already had some students at school while others were either on a bus or not picked up yet.
Regardless, we do appreciate our parents and their help this morning, even though we understand it was very frustrating. Thanks again for all you do for your children and their education.
News4 spoke to one father who says they were told if their child was on the bus, it would turn around, and if they were already at school, the buses would go back and get them. He says he was left with barely enough time to get back home before his children got there.
Coming up on News4 at 4 o'clock, we'll tell you what the school district and other parents have to say.
