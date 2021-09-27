Rutherford County moving its COVID operations, testing to former State Farm Operations Center

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Health Department is moving all COVID-19 operations, including testing will take place to a new location starting Friday.

The operations take place at the former State Farm Operations Center located at 2500 Memorial Blvd.

People looking for COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer need appointments. People can get vaccinated Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is also drive-through testing from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Everlywell self-test kits will also available at the former State Farm Operations Center.

“With an increase in the number of tests we are performing each week and considering the number of vaccinations we are also administering, we felt the need to move these operations to an alternate location,” Public Health Director LaShan Dixon said in a release on Monday.

Rutherford County Health officials said they are planning "to partner with another testing company in the near future to provide opportunities for weekend testing."

Public Safety Director Chris Clark is working with Dixon to create a traffic flow.

“We want to make sure that we’re being efficient in our delivery of these very important services,” said Dixon, “and make the experience as convenient as possible for our community.”