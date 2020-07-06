Rutherford County Mayor will not mandate masks in public

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - People in Rutherford County are being strongly encouraged to wear masks in businesses and public.
However, Mayor Bill Ketron will not mandate people to wear masks and is asking everyone to be responsible when social distancing is impractical.
Ketron is launching the #RutherfordResponsible initiative and they will work with Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Murfreesboro
“I believe in our citizens. I am confident that we can do this without forcing their hand,” Ketron said.
Rutherford County Government staff members that interact with the public will be required to wear masks.
The Rutherford County Mayors’ Caucus is supporting the decision.
“We know our citizens want to get back to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, but we cannot accomplish that without their assistance with taking personal responsibility for their health,” City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole said in a statement on Monday.
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said they want to "not have another shutdown."
"That is why it is so important that citizens and businesses take these protective measures so seriously. Many small businesses have indicated that they will not survive another shutdown," McFarland said in a statement on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.