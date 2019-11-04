RUTHERFORD COUNTY MAP

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, was booked into the Rutherford County Jail Monday night.

Ketron's charges are currently not listed. A spokesperson with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office told News4 the charges listed are sealed indictments only and that Murfreesboro Police is leading the investigation.

Ketron's bond is set at $100,000.

In July of this year, News4 told you that investigators executed search warrants at the insurance company operated by Mayor Ketron and his daughter.

Earlier this year, in May, Kelsey Ketron received a cease and desist order from the Tennessee Insurance Division. The letter accused her of fraud and misappropriation related to a case from 2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

