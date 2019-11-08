RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on charges she is facing in insurance fraud allegations has bonded out of jail.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that Ketron bonded out Friday morning after her bond was reduced to $10,000.
Ketron is facing over 70 counts including impersonating a licensed professional, money laundering, aggravate perjury, fraudulent insurance acts, forgery, and theft of property.
In July of this year, News4 told you that investigators executed search warrants at the insurance company operated by Mayor Ketron and his daughter.
Earlier this year, in May, Kelsey Ketron received a cease and desist order from the Tennessee Insurance Division. The letter accused her of fraud and misappropriation related to a case from 2017.
