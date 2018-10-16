RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who lives in his camper in Rutherford County has been reported missing and hasn't been seen in a week.
Justin Dickey, 38, of Stewart County Road texted his family on Oct. 9, but no one has heard from him since.
Detective Josh Anderson of Rutherford County Police gave a few descriptors of Dickey that will help identify him.
He has two tattoos, one on his right arm that says "JD" and one on his left arm that says "Kim."
Dickey drives a 2009 silver Kia Rio and reportedly could be in Tullahoma.
If you see Justin Dickey, call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 615-898-7770.
