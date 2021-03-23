RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 63-year-old Rutherford County man is in the hospital after he was shot inside his home on Chadwick Drive Tuesday morning.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says the man was injured in a drive-by shooting after a suspect fired several shots into his home from the street.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
The man's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Authorities in Rutherford County are investigating this morning to identify a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
