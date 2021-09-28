READYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County man is in jail after police say he shot and killed his wife in their Readyville home.
Police have charged Irwin Keith “Boo” Odom with first degree murder after investigators found his 27-year-old wife dead from a gunshot wound. Odom and his wife had been married for five years according to police.
Odom is being held on a $1 million bond and will have a court appearance Wednesday.
