MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — The Rutherford County Library system is offering curb side pickup services through Friday, April 3.
After great feed back from last week, the Murfreesboro branch, Linebaugh Public Library, will help library card holders with book exchanges.
For more information, click here.
Of the five Rutherford County branches, the downtown Murfreesboro location is the only one with Curb Side services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.