RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Citizens can now send in crime tips and submit footage in real-time using Crime Stoppers’ new app called P3 Global Intel.
According to the announcement, community members can anonymously submit tips through the app and the information is quickly sent to the appropriate investigators in Rutherford County.
“For 37 years, Crime Stoppers has engaged witnesses and those knowledgeable of crimes in their communities to help the Murfreesboro Police and Rutherford County,” said Captain Nathan McDaniel, the Crime Stoppers liaison. “Everyone can now be a crime fighter.”
The P3 app is available for download on all devices for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.