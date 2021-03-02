MURFEESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Residents of Rutherford County can now use an online website to sign-up to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Rutherford County Launches Local COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Website https://t.co/HriR4KjjfM— Murfreesboro.com (@Murfreesboro_TN) March 2, 2021
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron assures that you don't have to be eligible to sign-up to receive the vaccine. He said, "If you want the vaccine, you get on the site, answer a series of questions, your eligibility is determined based on those answers."
Ketron added that one of their community partners will contact you via email, phone, or text to schedule your appointment when you are eligible.
Rutherford County reminds the public that their COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can still be reached at 615-898-7997 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
