RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County has launched a limited-operated COVID-19 vaccine call center.

The call center is to help county residents sign-up for the state's priority vaccine waiting list, following up with the waiting list, and scheduling second dose appointments. 

You can call the center at 615-849-0347 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday's from 9 a.m. to noon. 

“We know there are segments of the public who are unable to access this information online, so we partnered with Office of Information Technology Director Cody York and his team to better serve our citizens that fall into that category,” Interim Health Department Director LaShan Dixon said.

As of February 5th, Rutherford County is in phases 1a1 and 1a2. 

Age-based criteria run concurrently to the phases in age brackets beginning with those aged 75 and above.

According to Dixon, plans may be made in the future to expand the call center functions.

Residents can access COVID-19 related information by clicking here.

 

