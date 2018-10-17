MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has suspended an employee for two weeks without pay for reportedly enabling two inmates to escape last week.

Deputy Beth Miles has been placed on probation for one year, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Miles was working as the central control operator at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center when inmates Dewayne Halfacre and Jonathan Baxter allegedly assaulted another deputy around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

+2 New video shows capture of escaped inmates in Rutherford County Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, made their escape around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. They were arrested near the overhead bridge at U.S. Highway 41/70 South near Smyrna around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff, the deputy who was assaulted could be heard calling out for assistance on her radio. Another employee is the one who alerted co-workers and rushed to help her.

The escapees also pulled the fire alarm to cause an additional distraction.

Miles reportedly opened the exterior door at the bottom of the fire escape that led to the back loading dock of the warehouse while she was operating the doors for deputies helping their injured colleague. According to the sheriff's office, it was this error that allowed the inmates to escape.

Miles is being disciplined for failing to identify people requesting entrance into a secure area of the jail and maintaining the custody of inmates, which jeopardized the protection of citizens. The order for jeopardizing standard security measures is defined as an intentional or unintentional action that violates standard security measures designed to maintain custody and containment of inmates and to provide protection for inmates, staff and citizens. As part of the duties, the Central Control operator is responsible for operating secured doors and keeping a log of movement throughout the jail. The operator shall require identification of any person requesting entrance to a secure area.

The sheriff's office said Miles could be fired for any future infractions. She has worked at the sheriff's office for nine years.

Halfacre and Baxter were later arrested after a 35-hour manhunt conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement officers and emergency responders.