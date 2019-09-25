RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman who was an inmate at the Adult Detention Center has been hospitalized after giving birth Tuesday in her cell.
"The mother was over the toilet in labor birthing the baby when the detention staff immediately rendered aid," said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh in a statement.
The mother was reportedly evaluated earlier in the morning and paramedics responded, transporting the mother and baby to the hospital.
The mother remains in police custody. Both her and her baby are reportedly doing fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.