RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 eastbound has been reopened in Rutherford County after a multi-vehicle crash closed part of the roadway early Friday morning.

The closure shut down part of the interstate between Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road for several hours Friday. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News4 the crash happened after a vehicle with a mechanical issue became stranded in lanes of travel on the interstate and was struck by another vehicle. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.  

