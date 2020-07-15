RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A local hospital has stepped up to help Rutherford County businesses in need of masks.
Last week, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron launched the #RutherfordResponsible initiative in place of mandating masks to be worn in the county.
Through the initiative, citizens and businesses are strongly urged to wear masks while in public where social distancing is impractical.
TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with the local government, Main Street Murfreesboro, and the Smyrna Independent Merchants Association and donated 500 masks to local businesses to support the mayor's initiative.
“Our top priority at TriStar StoneCrest is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this health emergency,” said Lou Caputo, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center. “Masking is a simple way we all can work together to slow the virus, protect our citizens, and support our community’s resilience.”
Rutherford County Government staff members that interact with the public will also be required to wear masks.
“We want to see our businesses succeed,” said Mayor Ketron. “Some of them will not survive another shutdown. It is our hope that by asking employees and patrons to mask when social distancing is impractical, these businesses will be able to keep their doors open, while engaging others in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
