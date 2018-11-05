MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Rutherford County overnight.
The second floor of the home on Baker Road was already engulfed in flames when firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.
