RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD) announced changes in the dates and times for a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site ahead of New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.
The State Farm Operations Building COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will be closed on Friday and Monday. However, testing will be available over the holiday weekend at RCHD’s multi-purpose parking lot at 5093 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne, TN.
The La Vergne testing site will remain open Friday, December 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, January from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Following the holidays, the vaccination hours of operation for the RCHD’s State Farm site will be Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting on January 4. This site is located at 2500 Memorial Boulevard. Only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for first, second, and booster doses are being offered at this site.
For testing, the La Vergne site is normally open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The State Farm site is normally open for testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To locate a vaccination site near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.