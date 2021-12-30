Nashville, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue said Thursday that they will begin issuing fire permits next month.
Beginning on Jan. 1, RCFR will be issuing permits for community members to handle fire. Such permits will allow applicants to maintain, store, or handle materials.
These permits issued by RCFR only apply to the unincorporated areas of Rutherford County due to cities having their own permitting practices in place.
Other functions the permit features include conducting processes that produce conditions hazardous to life or property, installing equipment utilized in connection with such activities, or installing or modifying any fire protection systems of equipment or any other construction, equipment installation or modification in accordance with the provisions of Rutherford County’s fire code.
“The implementation of fire permitting greatly assists the Fire Marshal’s Office in its mission to increase and enhance the life safety of businesses, patrons, and visitors of Rutherford County businesses by ensuring that the necessary plans are submitted for review and the needed fire code inspections are performed,” explained Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “It also allows the Fire Marshal’s Office to obtain specific data on the types fire protection equipment, fire alarm systems, and hazardous operations that are being conducted throughout the County thereby ensuring the safest environment possible.”
Currently, the required fire permits in Rutherford County by category are:
CONSTRUCTION PERMITS
• Fire Sprinkler Systems
• Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (Hood suppression, clean agent, etc.)
• Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems
• Fire Alarm and Detection Systems
• Fire Pumps and Related Equipment
• Flammable & Combustible Liquid- Tank Installation/Modification/Removal
• Gates and Barricades across Fire Apparatus Access Roads
OPERATIONAL PERMITS
• Commercial Open Burning
• Explosives- Use/Storage/Manufacture
• Fire Watch Activities
• Storage of Flammable & Combustible Liquids (includes above-ground tanks)
• Hazardous Materials Storage
• High Piled Storage
• Liquid- or Gas-fueled Vehicles or Equipment in Assemble Buildings
• Use/Storage/Dispensing of LP-Gas
• Mobile Food Preparation Vehicles (Food Trucks)
• Mobile Fuel-Dispensing Facilities
• Outdoor Assembly Events (over 1000 attendees)
• Private Fire Hydrants
• Temporary Membrane Structures and Tents
• Vehicle Repair Garages
RCFR will begin offering permits online through the County’s Cityworks portal next month. Fees and various other permits can also be accessed there.
