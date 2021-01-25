RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Over the weekend, crews with the Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) helped safely find a person reported missing.
Officials say they were requested to help in the search around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Cut Off Road.
K-9s were used to search the streets while RCFR operated drones with thermal cameras to find the missing person. Crews stated that due to nighttime hazards and freezing temps, the THP helicopter was requested.
The missing person was fortunately found safely after knocking on the door of a nearby homeowner. The homeowner reportedly recognized the missing person and reported it.
