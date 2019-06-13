RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Fire Department now has the power to make arrests.
A few weeks ago, fire crews had a suspect responsible for a trailer fire and were able to arrest him on their own. Up until now, fire crews had to work with police to get warrants and arrests.
Now, they can expedite the process.
"Our guys carry a firearm, but they have to go through the qualifications with the sheriff's office to meet that standard," Rutherford County Fire Chief Larry Farley said. "I think it's going well and given them the tools to do an in-depth investigation."
Suspects also now have less time to get away and this new law has only been in place for a month.
