RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fatal house fire occurred on Tuesday at a mobile home located on 1300 block of Murray Kittrell Road in Rutherford County.
According to a statement from the Rutherford County Government, the fire was reported after a family member found remnants of a fire in the home, flooding due to a water main break, and her deceased loved one.
The statement also said that Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County's Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the La Vergne Police Department Crime Scene are among the several agencies that responded to the incident.
RCFR is currently working with other agencies to investigate.
More on this incident will be released pending an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.