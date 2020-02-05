Emergency crews in Rutherford County had to rescue a family from a flooded home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people and a dog had to be rescued at a home due to flooding. 

The rescue happened on a small county road just north of Rockvale. A neighbor told News4 there are no bodies of water nearby. However, there is a dry bed near the home, so when it rains the area is prone to flooding. 

The family and their dog were rescued by boat from a second story window. Middle Tennessee Electric was at the home until about 9:30 p.m. making sure the power to the home was cut.

Rutherford County EMA is assiting the family in finding a place to stay. 

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

