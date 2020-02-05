RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people and a dog had to be rescued at a home due to flooding.
The rescue happened on a small county road just north of Rockvale. A neighbor told News4 there are no bodies of water nearby. However, there is a dry bed near the home, so when it rains the area is prone to flooding.
Three people and a dog have been rescued by RCFR at a home located at 10669 S Windrow Drive. @RutherfordEMA is currently working to find them a place to stay. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/OwEplZg7aI— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 6, 2020
The family and their dog were rescued by boat from a second story window. Middle Tennessee Electric was at the home until about 9:30 p.m. making sure the power to the home was cut.
Rutherford County EMA is assiting the family in finding a place to stay.
